Earthquake felt in and near Penticton

Quake occurred 14 kilometres from Penticton early on the morning of Nov. 28.

EARTHQUAKE Some residents of Penticton and the South Okanagan felt an earthquake early on Nov. 28. The earthquake originated 14 kilometres from Penticton, but did not result in any damages. (Earthquakes Canada image)

Some Penticton residents felt a mild earthquake early Thursday morning as a magnitude 2.2 quake was felt around 1:36 a.m.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake occurred roughly 14 kilometres south of Penticton.

While it was lightly felt in Penticton and the surrounding area, there were no reports of damage as a result.

Penticton has felt earthquakes in past years, including some with much stronger magnitudes.

These include a 4.1 magnitude quake on Sept. 10, 2016, a 4.3 magnitude quake on Nov. 18, 2011 and a 4.5 magnitude quake on Aug. 17, 2002.

The most powerful quake on record in the region was a 7.4 magnitude quake, southwest of Penticton, in Washington state. It occurred Dec. 15, 1872.

