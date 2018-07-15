Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road. Photo from BC Wildfire Service Twitter

East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters saved an eagle’s nest and eaglets while controlling fire lines

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire service currently has 103 personnel on site, along with four water tenders and two helicopters.

There are no controlled burns going on at this moment, the growth of the fire was anticipated by BC Wildfire Service and crews are continuing to extinguish hotspots within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter and are working to increase containment.

Related: VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road.

After a successful burn operation that removed any potential fuel to the fire, 112 personnel continue to control the fire line, and cool perimeter hot spots.

Related: Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

Yesterday, 89 personnel were on site with four helicopters and heavy equipment to contain what was a 500 hectare fire, crews worked overnight to keep the fire from growing.

Related: Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

An eagle’s nest was saved from the wildfire on Friday, it now remains in its place and eaglets were attempting to fly from the nest yesterday according to BC Wildfire Service.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire
Next story
High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

Just Posted

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seek information on June Mt. Revelstoke fire

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding a human caused fire on… Continue reading

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter concerned of Greyhound cancellation’s impact on vulnerable women

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is concerned about the methods of travel women will resort to

Cyclist attempts to break Pan-America world record

German cyclist Jonas Deichmann is travelling through B.C. to Alaska. He plans to begin his attempt on Aug. 18.

‘Forever Lungs’ ride for IPF stops in Revelstoke

The “Forever Lungs” cycle relay made a brief stop in Revelstoke Thursday… Continue reading

Revelstoke council selects DCC option for further detailing and feedback

Revelstoke city council has decided on an option to pursue in regards… Continue reading

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers, who beat the Lions 41-19 last week in Edmonton, fell to 2-3 with the loss

High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

CJ’s Nightclub may be reopening in August under new ownership

Facebook posts suggest the longtime night club is set to reopen in August, also hiring staff

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

Most Read