eBooks rentals up 87% at Revelstoke library

The library’s premises has been closed since Mar. 14

The Revelstoke branch of the Okanagan Regional Library said eBook checkouts were up more than 80 per cent last month

Between March 14, when the library closed due to COVID-19 and March 31, eBook circulation had risen 87 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

READ MORE: Revelstoke library to celebrate 100 years

While it wasn’t possible for the library to determine what book was the most checked out for Revelstoke, the most popular eBook for the entire Okanagan Regional Library was Big Nate: Hug It Out by Lincoln Peirce.

According to Amazon, the kid’s book is about sixth grader Nate Wright. When Nate rides the Flamethrower with a mystery girl at the fair, sparks fly. Nate’s certain he’s just met the love of his life and then she disappears. Can the love struck hero track her down?

For the entire Okanagan, checking out eBooks has increased by 42 per cent compared to last year.

The Okanagan Regional Library was established in 1936 and serves almost 400,000 people across an area covering 59,600 square kilometres through 31 branches.

It is the 16th largest library in Canada.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus