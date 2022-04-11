Ebus seeks input from Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke residents on service expansion

Ebus’ B.C. Road Show is stopping in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, seeking input on an expansion of services to the region. (Contributed)

A bus company already operating in the North Okanagan-Shuswap is stopping in Salmon Arm and neighbouring communities to the east this week looking for public support for an expansion of service.

The company Ebus currently has two routes in the region with stops in Chase, Sorrento, Salmon Arm, Enderby, Armstrong, Vernon and Kelowna.

Representatives from Ebus are conducting a “B.C. Road Show” this week with visits to Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, where they’ll be asking for input and support for expanding its services to Alberta.

“We believe…our existing services are missing the critical link connecting the provinces. We think there is a need for visitors and residents alike to access medical, employment, educational, social, and tourism opportunities,” Ebus explains on the company’s website, on a page titled “Support Us Connecting Alberta + B.C.”

Currently, the only Ebus route connecting to Alberta travels Highway 16 to Edmonton.

Ebus’ road show was scheduled to be at Kumsheen Park in Golden from noon to 4 p.m. on April 11. On Tuesday, April 12 it will be in Revelstoke from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Regent Hotel/River City Pub parking lot, and then at the Askew’s Foods parking lot in Sicamous from 4 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, April 13, the road show will be at the Centenoka Park Mall in Salmon Arm between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“In order to apply to the BC Passenger Transportation Board , we need to demonstrate public need. This is where you come in,” said Ebus, which currently does not serve communities east of Salmon Arm along Highway 1.

On its Vancouver to Calgary route, competitor Rider Express does offer stops in Sicamous, Revelstoke and Golden.

In addition to the community stops, input can also be provided on the Ebus’ website at myebus.ca/support-ebus-ab-bc.

Read more: Ebus expands service to Salmon Arm, Kelowna

Read more: Rider Express seeks expanded Okanagan bus route

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

ShuswapTransportation