Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

The Edmonton boy at the centre of an Amber Alert that spanned two Alberta cities has been found safe.

Edmonton police tweeted early Saturday that the eight-year-old was found unharmed in Calgary at 5:30 a.m.

Police said earlier they believed the boy was abducted from school by his mother on Friday afternoon, and that he was believed to be in danger.

After leaving Edmonton, the pair were believed to be travelling in the Calgary area, where they were eventually found.

Police thanked the public for sharing information on the alert.

The Canadian Press

