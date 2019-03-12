Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

An upcoming educational event in Summerland will examine medical marijuana.

Integrative Cannabis Medicine: The science of making cannabis work better for you, will be held at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Saturday, March 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The session is presented by Kyla’s Quest of Summerland.

Presenters at the information session include Dr. Chris Spooner, a naturopathic doctor; Dr. Philippe Henry, a PhD biologist and Tim Dyer, a pharmacist.

Elaine Nuessler of Kyla’s Quest said the information session is importance as patients are starting to ask about including medical cannabis as part of their treatment options.

“We realize the importance of science-supported information as well as ideas on how to help your own patients experience what is a potential game changer in their personal health and pain management,” Nuessler said in a letter to health care professionals.

RELATED: Cannabis treatment approved for Summerland child

RELATED: Store provides information about medical cannabis

Nuessler has been an advocate of medical cannabis for several years, after her granddaughter, Kyla Williams, responded well to medical cannabis treatment.

Williams had an intractable seizure disorder and responded well to a cannabis oil treatment, Charlotte’s Web, to control her epilepsy.

Before taking the oil, she would have more than 300 seizures a day. Since using the oil treatment, she has one or two seizures every couple of months.

The oil is high in cannabidiol, with very little tetrahydrocannabinol. As a result, it does not induce the psychoactive high typically associated with marijuana.

“Kyla is not a miracle and is very disabled,” Nuessler said. “However, our own perseverance has given her the best quality of life we can offer and she is pain-free, experiencing very few seizures now only when she is ill.”

