Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most dangerous fires have been extinguished

Eight of Mt. Revelstoke’s most concerning wildfires out of a dozen started last week have been extinguished by Parks Canada.

On Friday, Aug. 19th, Mt. Revelstoke was struck several times in a large lightning storm that led to the detection of 12 new fires. Over the course of the summer, Mt. Revelstoke has had several fires burn on its slopes. Of the 12 that were lit on Friday, eight were deemed to be in the “intensive zone,” demanding full suppression. Parks Canada fire services have dealt with the eight dangerous fires, but the other four fall under a different classification.

The other four fires were deemed to be in the “intermediate zone,” which is reserved for fires that are not a threat to people or infrastructure. In fact, the intermediate fires still burning on Mt. Revelstoke are expected to have a positive effect on the ecology, including fostering a better environment for at risk species like the Whitebark Pine.

With the intensive fires under control, there are several positive things returning to the region. The Meadow in the Sky parkway reopened to visitors, including the summit trails. Eva and Jade Lakes, their surrounding trails, and their campgrounds will also reopen. The highway 23 connector will also reopen.

However, Snowforest Campground and the Soren Sorensen (2 and 5 km) trails will be closed for visitor safety and bear management.

Parks Canada thanked their fire crews and incident management crews for their work to battle the fires and for their help in safely conducting the prescribed fire at Flat Creek. The crews responsible for controlling the fires were helped by members of the Waterton Lakes, Riding Mountain, Banff and Jasper national parks, and the National Parks office, who all worked together.

Parks Canada will continue to monitor the area for wildfires, but with the eight major fires extinguished and the remaining four under control, the risk to people and infrastructure is significantly reduced.

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

bc wildfiresParks CanadaRevelstoke