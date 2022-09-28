Eight up for election for Revelstoke Board of Education

The public session will include the eight people up for election to the board

The Revelstoke Board of Education is holding an All Candidates Session to give those up for election a chance to meet the public and share their platform.

Eight people are up for election on the Board of Education as trustees. Of those names, two are current trustees and five are new names.

Alan Chell has served on the board for 38 years and is looking to continue his long commitment to Revelstoke schools. Sarah Zimmer is also up for re-election following her first term on the board.

Jodie Allen, Nathan Harrison, Tamarin Martin, Cat Moffat, Wendy Rota, and Sasha Walsh are all up for election for the first time.

Each candidate will be given a chance to introduce or re-introduce themselves to the public and answer questions related to how they would fulfill their role as trustees asked by the audience and moderator Bill MacFarlane, current chair of the board.

The all candidates session will be taking place at Revelstoke Secondary School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. Those hoping to have their questions answered are asked to attend in person.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Revelstoke Review Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person.

