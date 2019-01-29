Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

RCMP say a 64-year-old woman “was attacked by a man with hammers” on Saturday, and the man they claim is responsible is in custody awaiting a court-ordered mental health assessment.

William Cook, 86, of Campbell River has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after the incident.

Police say that neighbours and witnesses intervened in the alleged attack on Jan. 26, provided first aid to the victim and kept the man at bay until police arrived.

“The couple had been recently separated but were in communication for medical reasons,” according to the RCMP release on the incident. “They had an argument the day before and on this day the man attended her residence. He entered the residence and struck her multiple times with a hammer. She managed to escape out of the house where she called out for help. Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault.”

The Campbell River Major Crime Unit is overseeing the ongoing investigation and the Street Crimes Unit is taking the lead assisted by Victim Services, Forensic Identification Section and the Domestic Violence Unit, according to police.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. Asked to clarify whether more than one hammer was involved in the attack, Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP said that police aren’t releasing more details as the investigation is ongoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy
Next story
B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Childcare BC Start-Up Grant funds seven new spaces in Revelstoke

Thanks to the province’s new Childcare BC Start-Up Grant Program there will… Continue reading

Seeking shelter: Revelstoke newcomers try trailer life

Finding a home is hard, shipping one may be even harder

Past Revelstoke resident pens Alzheimer’s diagnosis memoir

The book addresses advanced requests for Medical Assistance in Dying

Revelstoke City Council approves new resort hotel ‘in principal’

Resort also planning to move forward with staff accommodation

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read