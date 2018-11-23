(File)

Election BC grants referendum deadline extension

They will be accepting referendum ballots until 4:30 pm on Dec. 7

Elections BC will be accepted referendum ballots until 4:30 pm on December 7. The date was extended due to concerns over the postal strike.

The deadline to become registered with Elections BC still remains midnight tonight. Voters can register in person at Service BC and Referendum Offices, online at www.elections.bc.ca/ovr, or via telephone. The phone lines have extended hours: voters can call 1-800-661-8683 right up until midnight tonight. If voters haven’t received a package yet, they can check with Elections BC to see if they are properly registered.

If voters are registered but haven’t received their package yet, or if it has been lost or misplaced, they also have the option of getting a replacement voting package printed at a Service BC office right up until 4:30 pm on December 7.

Requests for replacement voting packages

Eligible voters must request a voting package from Elections BC by midnight on November 23 if they did not receive one in the initial mail-out (which concluded on November 2, 2018).

There are some conditions under which a voter can request a replacement package between November 24 and December 7:

  • if they lost or damaged the voting package they received,
  • if they made a mistake on their ballot or certification envelope before sending it in,
  • if their name is incorrect or misspelled on their certification envelope (e.g. former surname), or
  • if they applied for a voting package from Elections BC before midnight on November 23 and they haven’t received it.

To request a replacement package, call 1-800-661-8683 or visit a Referendum Service Office or Service BC Centre (locations are listed at elections.bc.ca/rso).

