A man casts his ballot at a polling station on federal election day in Shawinigan, Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man casts his ballot at a polling station on federal election day in Shawinigan, Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivières after recount

The Liberals picked up a seat Wednesday in Châteauguay-Lacolle

The Bloc Québécois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières after a judicial recount.

Elections Canada says the Bloc beat the Conservatives by 83 votes, after votes were counted again.

The Tories went to court to request a recount to check the original result, which had the Bloc winning the seat by 92 votes.

Elections Canada is confirming that Bloc candidate René Villemure has won the Quebec riding with 17,136 votes.

The Conservative candidate Yves Lévesque came a close second with 17,053 votes.

Trois-Rivières is the second judicial recount in Quebec.

The Liberals picked up another seat Wednesday after Elections Canada confirmed that Brenda Shanahan beat the Bloc candidate in Châteauguay-Lacolle by just 12 votes.

The recount overturned the election-night result which had the Liberals losing to the Bloc in the riding.

Next week, votes will be recounted in the Toronto riding of Davenport where the NDP lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

—The Canadian Press

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Morning Start: Candy Corn was originally called Chicken Feed
Next story
Northeastern B.C. MLA says ‘Alberta influence’ an issue in vaccination efforts

Just Posted

Revelstoke Arch in Vancouver for the Royal Visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and York, 1901. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 594)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 7

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Candy Corn was originally called Chicken Feed

Revelstoke Grade 7 students participated in a survey that questioned how the pandemic has impacted them . (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Revelstoke students’ mental health?

The team at the Revelstoke Review alongside Hannah Whitney and Andy Siegel volunteering at Save on Foods. (Contributed) The team at the Revelstoke Review alongside Hannah Whitney and Andy Siegel volunteering at Save on Foods. (Contributed)
Lend a hand, give a can: Recapping Food Drive Week in Revelstoke