Fast-pedalling mountain bikers may encounter e-powered versions on the trails. (THE NEWS/files)

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Mountain bikers who pedal some the best trails in the world in B.C. will be seeing more of the quiet, e-powered versions sneaking up beside them.

Unless otherwise restricted, electric bikes are now allowed on recreational trails, Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said in a news release Monday, as long as the bikes are not restricted under other regulations or local bylaws.

The policy applies to 600 trails managed by Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and not to those managed by BC Parks or on provincial, municipal or private land. As well, each city could still pass it own rules on where electric trail bikes can go.

Electric bike users range from those looking to access more difficult and elevated trails, to people with disabilities who may not otherwise be able to access such areas.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC will review the policy later with interest groups.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning
Next story
Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

Just Posted

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Scholarships to support healthcare training in Revelstoke

There will be $12,000 in scholarships available to Revelstoke residents this September

“We want people to be winner”: Revelstoke resident pens letter on unacceptable behaviours

Kathy Guptill submitted the letter to the city and RCMP

Scholarships for attending international conference on the future of the Columbia River

The conference is in Kimberly from Sept. 12 to 14, 2019

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

A look back in time: The sinking of Skookum I

A new column from Brian Wilson, of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Most Read