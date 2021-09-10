Electric car charging station coming to the Revelstoke Railway Museum

It will be Electrify Canada’s 10th station in the province

The Revelstoke Railway Museum is installing an Electrify Canada electric vehicle charging station.

Expected to be completed by the end of 2021, the station will be located in the northwest corner of the museum’s parking. It will be equipped with four chargers that can charge compatible vehicles at some of the fastest charging speeds available today-150 to 350 kilowatts.

READ MORE: Live camera on Revelstoke Railway Museum draws worldwide viewers

“Electrify Canada is pleased to continue the expansion of its ultra-fast charging network in B.C. with the launch of its tenth station in the province,” said Julie McKenna, manager of site development and construction, Electrify Canada, in a news release. “The Revelstoke Railway Museum is conveniently located along the Trans-Canada highway, making it a great stop for EV drivers visiting the museum and the downtown core, as well as people on road trips looking for a location to charge up.”

In order to install the charging station, Electrify Canada had to lease the land from the city. Council approved the lease and development permit in July, 2021.

The museum is located at 719 Track St.

LAST YEAR: Meet the new director at Revelstoke Railway Museum

