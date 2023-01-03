Electrical issue likely to blame for BC Housing fire in Princeton

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation

A fire that damaged a BC Housing rent-geared-to-income home in Princeton Monday, Jan. 2 is suspected to have been caused by an electrical issue, according to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The fire occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. at Aspen Court, on Aspen Street, which is operated by Princeton and District Community Services Society (PDCSS).

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, said Hughes, although the individual declined to attend to the hospital.

Becky Vermette, PDCSS director, applauded the quick response of the Princeton Volunteer Fire Department.

“The only tenants impacted were the ones in the unit where the fire broke out. The fire department was quick to contain it. It could have been so much worse with the proximity and age of those buildings,” Vermette told the Spotlight.

“The fire is currently being investigated and then BC Housing will begin the restoration process. We are unsure when the unit will be ready for occupancy. We are looking at placing the tenants in another vacant unit at Aspen Court once it’s complete.”

Aspen Court has 15 three-bedroom units.

Vermette said that Tuesday, Jan. 3 there was a break-in at the boarded-up unit where the fire occurred.

RCMP were notified, she added.

