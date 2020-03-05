Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

An elementary school east of Prince George has been evacuated after a CN Railway freight train derailed on Thursday morning.

School District 57 said the train derailed near Giscome Elementary, about 40 kilometres east of Prince George.

In a statement, CN said 20 railcars had derailed.

“There is no danger to public safety as there are no fires, injuries or leaks of product,” the company said.

“The cause of the incident under investigation.”

There is no word on what the train was carrying.

Black Press Media has reached out to CN Railway for more information.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CN Rail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus
Next story
COVID-19: Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel

Just Posted

Revelstoke community calendar for March 5

Maritime Kitchen Party March 6, 10 p.m. River City Pub Maritimers love… Continue reading

Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

The coffee shop advised customers in a statement on Wednesday

Snow and rain for Revelstoke

Snow level rising to 1100 metres this afternoon

Reconnect with your inner dancing queen

DJ Spanda hosts Dance Church on the first Saturday of every month

Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

They will be playing in the division finals

Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

VIDEO: Teen bear-spray incident caught on camera near Chilliwack high school

RCMP engaged with parents, school district to determine if matter should proceed criminally

PHOTOS: B.C. paramedics conduct coronavirus training

The emergency health service described the training as routine

Okanagan students first choir to take on Canadian Paralympic song

Choral Showcase reveals collaboration with Shine, official song of 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Canada’s largest airlines waiving fees to change flights because of coronavirus

Most airlines will waive the fee for changes made at least 14 days before travel

Okanagan man pleads guilty to assisting in brother’s escape after murder

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s wife was murdered in Vernon in 1986

Spanish traveller cycles across Europe and Asia; stops in B.C. for a visit

Nestor Yuguero has been pedaling across the world since June to spread solidarity

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Most Read