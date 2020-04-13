Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation

The incident started in Krestova in the West Kootenay

West Kootenay conservation officers are looking for information after an elk was killed and dragged behind a truck last week.

According to a statement by the BC Conservation Officer Service, a cow elk was poached April 5 in Krestova. It was then dragged behind a light-coloured truck for five kilometres through Krestova and New Settlement.

It was eventually discarded on a road in Pass Creek.

The Conservation Officer Service says that the suspects did not take any meat, and the entire elk ended up unsalvageable.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-RAPP.

READ: Grand Forks conservation officer steps up to buy groceries for quarantined snowbirds from Kitimat


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Just Posted

Revelstoke working to adopt BC Energy Step Code

There will be public consultation before the Building Bylaw is amended

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Five ways to take action against invasive plants while stuck at home

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society says it’s a great time to get a start on your garden

Help your pet avoid ticks during peak season

Ticks are most commonly encountered in bushy areas from April to November

Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

‘For me, it was not life threatening’

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Elk poached and dragged behind truck: BC Conservation

The incident started in Krestova in the West Kootenay

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

There are five BC Wildfire Service members on site

Bereaved facing ‘double loss’ amid pandemic: Kelowna funeral home owner

‘Distancing is problematic for people who need a hug’

Sanitizer giveaway at Kelowna distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

Three wildfires south of Cawston remain small, crews on scene assessing situation

Six personnel from the BC Wildfire Service will be assessing those fires today (April 13)

Most Read