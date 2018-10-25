EMCON awarded new contract for maintaining highways in the Revelstoke area

EMCON has been awarded the new contract for highway maintenance in the Revelstoke and Golden area. (EMCON photo)

EMCON Services Inc. was once again rewarded the maintenance contract for the roadways in the Revelstoke and Golden areas, however the new contract has improved standards and better highway conditions year-round.

The contract has a 10-year term with an optional five-year extension. The contract is set to begin on Nov. 1, 2018, the day after the current agreement expires, said a news release from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The new maintenance contracts for all service areas require improved standards and a more proactive approach when a severe weather event occurs. Here are some of the biggest improvements over the most recent contracts:

Increased communication with the public about rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.

Return Class A highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer, when de-icing chemical use is safe and effective. The previous standard was 48 hours.

Increase patrol frequency to 90 minutes on a Class A highway, like the Coquihalla, during a winter storm. The previous standard was four hours.

When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Twenty-six of the 28 maintenance contracts in the province will be tendered and awarded in 2018 and 2019, through a staggered open-bidding process.