Emergency crews responding to collision in Kelowna

Reports indicate a crash took place at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

  • Jul. 14, 2019 9:29 a.m.
  • News

Reports indicate there has been a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

Fire department crews are responding.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Read More: Another Canadian citizen has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirms

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.
Next story
World champions added to Okanagan Military Tattoo

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 23 degrees

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s under cloudy skies.

Rotary Club exchange students return and head overseas

The Revelstoke Rotary Club has offered global exchanges for more 30 years.

Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun

High 25 degrees

The Long War returns to Revelstoke for a third time

The Vancouver-based band said they are happy to return as part of Summer Fest

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Concerns mount over ‘criminalization’ of detained migrants in Canada

The agency decided all officers working in these centres must be outfitted in protective and defensive equipment

World champions added to Okanagan Military Tattoo

Calgary Round-Up Band recently won best junior marching band and will perform at Vernon event

Emergency crews responding to collision in Kelowna

Reports indicate a crash took place at the intersection of Clifton Road and Clement Avenue.

COLUMN: Getting to the truth of the matter

We should read anything and everything from both sides, then form our own opinions

Most Read