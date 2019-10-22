A map of the power outage area, via BC Hydro.

UPDATE: Houses being venitlated while damage assessed in propane line break in downtown Revelstoke

Nearly 900 FortisBC customers are being impacted by the leak

Emergency crews are responding to a propane leak in downtown Revelstoke, which has left nearly 900 FortisBC customers without gas.

Dawn Low, CAO for the City of Revelstoke, said Fortis reported major damage to a pipeline and they are still assessing said damage.

Low said the power will be out for awhile longer but that there will be a propane outage in downtown, the Big Eddy and Columbia Park while the damage is being fixed.

Firefighters have been on scene of a home at 5th Street and Mackenzie Avenue since mid-afternoon. The power in downtown Revelstoke has been turned off as emergency crews and Fortis BC personnel work to repair the damage to the line.

The road between 6th St. and 4th St. on Mackenzie Ave. remains closed to the public.

Fire fighters are ventilating houses in the area due to potential gas build up in basements.

“FortisBC crews will work into the late evening to restore service for affected customers,” the company said in a service alert.

“If necessary, crews will return to the area tomorrow morning to complete the restoration for homes where tags were placed as a result of residents not being home.”

The smell remains strong in the area and passersby have noted it can even be smelled in Southside.

More information to come.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. police commissioner highlights ‘predatory behaviour,’ gun safety in report
Next story
Boeing replaces executive who oversaw 737 Max, other planes

Just Posted

UPDATE: Houses being venitlated while damage assessed in propane line break in downtown Revelstoke

Nearly 900 FortisBC customers are being impacted by the leak

Boil water notice lifted for some residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Two-hundred and seventy property owners in the Westshoe Estates Subdivision can now safely drink their water again

Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia for Conservative Party

Unofficial results peg 28,495 votes for Morrison with 98 per cent of polls reporting Monday evening

NDP supporters watch election results in Revelstoke

Revelstokians that worked on the NDP compaign gathered last night

UPDATE: Morrison wins Kootenay-Columbia by more than 7,000 votes

Elections Canada is reporting a 72% voter turnout

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

South Okanagan man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Information on the proceedings is limited due to publication ban

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Behind the blue and white Carnival clown mask

Toshie Okada is named October’s Respect Works Here Community Champion

Most Read