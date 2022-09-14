Emergency Services Food Drive brings in over 7000 lbs of donated food

Volunteers braving the rain on Sept. 13 at the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Josh Piercey/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Community Connections celebrated the long-awaited return of the Emergency Services Food Drive on Sept. 13 as volunteers and emergency services personnel rolled around the community, sirens blaring, to collect donations for the food bank.

RCMP vehicles, Parks Canada vehicles, and fire trucks accompanied the personal vehicles of hundreds of volunteers as they met residents at their doors to accept donations in the form of non-perishable food items and money.

Through the drive, Community Connections raised 7160 lbs of food and approximately $5000 in donations.

It was our pleasure to take part in the annual food drive organized by Revelstoke Community Connections. It was an awesome afternoon even if it was rainy. We enjoyed helping our community.#RevelstokeGrizzly #BeAGrizzly #GrizzliesFuture #KIJHL #Revelstoke #RevelstokeBC #Community pic.twitter.com/IIa3WoBJlx — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) September 14, 2022

The food drive was forced to take a two-year hiatus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

According to Community Connections, the food bank provides food for over 300 local households each year. 30 per cent of the food provided by the food bank goes to local children.

Save-On-Foods and Southside Market both take donations at their tills for the food bank year-round.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Emergency Services Food Drive coming back

READ MORE: Revelstoke city services and facilities to close on Sept. 19 to mourn the queen

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke