One of the crashes this morning on Highway 1 near Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Emergency services respond to numerous incidents in Revelstoke

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

Revelstoke emergency services have responded to numerous vehicle incidents today.

First, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Revelstoke RCMP said they were advised of a crash on Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap. A commercial truck driver lost control of his trailer, striking several cement barriers and knocking them into the westbound lane.

An approaching second truck served to miss the barriers and the initial tractor trailer, narrowly avoiding going into Three Valley Lake due to a snow bank. The RCMP did not note any injuries to the media.

Police said weather was a factor in the crash as several centimeters of snow had fallen overnight.

This was the crash near Peaks Lodge, approximately four km west of Revelstoke. (Submitted)

At 6:00 a.m., the Revelstoke RCMP said they were notified of a second collision involving two commercial trucks, approximately four kms west of Revelstoke.

One truck lost control and jack knifed across the road. An oncoming truck was unable to avoid it and the two collided. The police said Ministry of Transportation, EMCON, RCMP, Trans Canada Traffic Services, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and BC Ambulance Service attended the scene to address damages and injures.

RCMP said speed was the primary factor in “this preventable collision”.

Highway 1 remained closed for several hours, but is now open.

READ MORE: Updated: Semi crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Then, this afternoon a boom truck struck and damaged communication wires and poles in front of the Queen Victoria Hospital. The RCMP, Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service and Telus were called on scene. Police said it’s unknown what impact the damage will have on the hospital at this time.

While it might seem a busy day, Revelstoke RCMP said it’s typical, especially after it snows.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car accident

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan business produces plexiglass barriers with a cause
Next story
Large item collection events cancelled in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

Emergency services respond to numerous incidents in Revelstoke

Today there were multiple semi truck crashes on Highway 1 and a collision by the hospital

Revelstoke Vintage Car Club to hold mini-parade for COVID-19

They club would like others to follow suit

StokeFM raises over $10,000 to keep broadcasting

‘Radio ain’t cheap, and times are strange’

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

How Revelstoke handled the Spanish flu

The illness forced schools, churches and theatres to close

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Large item collection events cancelled in Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Concerns about spread of COVID-19 led to decision to cancel collection events

COVID-19: postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19: Central Okanagan fire departments only responding to serious medical calls

The new directive from Dr. Bonnie Henry does not change the public safety response of firefighters

Okanagan business produces plexiglass barriers with a cause

Mouldings and More is donating barrier proceeds to local food banks

53 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., four new deaths

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to agricultural celebration

Bighorn sheep wander through the Okanagan

Local wildlife sighting refreshing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read