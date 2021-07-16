A stretch of road near the July 16 vehicle incident. (Google Maps image)

Emergency vehicles on scene of vehicle incident on Highway 97C

The incident occurred two kilometres before the Elkhart Junction

A vehicle incident has occurred two kilometres before the Elkhart Junction on Highway 97C, according to DriveBC.

The incident happened on the right side of the road and drivers are asked to watch for emergency vehicles and crew on-scene.

