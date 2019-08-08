Kristy Liashenko spoke in front of Spallumcheen council at a public hearing on an application for a mountain adventure park in the township Thursday night. She expressed serious concerns about her farm’s water supply were the project to move forward. Brendan Shykora - Morning Star Staff

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

After running for more than three hours, a public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision.

Close to 150 residents showed up at the Armstrong Centennial Hall on Thursday evening to speak against or in support of the proposed Wood Mountain Adventure Park. The lengthy and at times emotional hearing prompted Councillor Todd York to call for more decision-making time.

“In light of some great questions and concerns that were brought up tonight, I think it would be in some way inappropriate for us to make a decision at this point,” said York. His motion to delay was seconded by Councillor Christine LeMaire and passed unanimously.

Read More: Spallumcheen adventure park proposed

“This was emotional at some times and I can see that people feel very strongly about some of the issues, and I think we have to examine some of those things a little more closely,” added York.

Kristy Liashenko and her husband Craig own a farm on Eagle Rock Road, immediately west of the proposed site. At the hearing they expressed to council their dire concern about how the project will impact their water supply.

“If we don’t have water we will lose everything that we worked 20 years for in a heartbeat,” Liashenko said through tears.

“My concern is there’s no professional planning, and if there was more professional preperation I’d feel more comfortable about it,” Liashenko added later on in the evening.

“I’m feeling more scared than I emotionally was before. I am beside myself right now.”

At the hearing’s end, Mayor Christine Fraser imparted to the remaining attendees that there will still be many stages of planning ahead.

“If this were to move forward, there’s lots of ability for council to make sure the concerns that have been raised tonight are addressed,” she said.

A decision on the adventure park’s application will now be made at the next scheduled council meeting on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

It’s the second time a decision on the project has been delayed after a hearing on Tuesday was rescheduled due to an overcrowded venue.

Read More: Overflow crowd causes Spallumcheen hearing adjournment

Council received a total of 185 letters on the project, the vast majority being in favour of the park. Approximately 30 residents came up to the podium to speak in front of council, several making multiple podium appearances as the conversation developed.

Most speakers were residents whose property borders on the adventure park’s proposed site. The most common concerns brought up regarding the project were the potential for heightened risk of wildfire, contaminated or diverted water flow, noise and light disturbance and an increase in traffic on roads that are lacking in shoulder space for pedestrians.

Spallumcheen’s Woodbridge Dynamics Inc., operated by Jack and Patti Wood, have applied to the township to build Wood Mountain Adventure Park on their family-owned property to the west of Highway 97A between Powerhouse Road and Eagle Rock Road. Plans for the park include an alpine coaster ride, children’s play area and challenge course, along with buildings for ticket and merchandise sales, washroom, ride cart storage and repair and administration.

Jack Wood took several turns at the podium to clarify questions from the public following his initial presentation.

“The predominant problem that my neighbours are bringing up seems to be the water issue,” said Wood. “All these roads, all these parking lots, everything that is there has been there for a very, very long time. All of the water issues – unless you go back 30 or 40 years – I don’t believe they’re coming off of my property.”

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
NDP event billed as campaign gathering with Singh result of error: party
Next story
Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre notes decrease in July visitation

Just Posted

Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

The CSRD has 30 days to make the changes or face up to $30,000 in fines

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Heat wave continues in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre notes decrease in July visitation

However, majority of visitors spend one or more nights in the city versus just passing through

Revelstoke food bank looking for volunteers for annual food drive

The Emergency Services Food Drive has been scheduled for Sept. 17

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Most Read