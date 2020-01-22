Empty speedboat sinks off Kelowna shore on Okanagan Lake

This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks

Anybody missing a boat?

Marine rescue crews responded to Manhattan Point in Kelowna around 3:15 p.m. today after reports of a speedboat sinking.

The boat seems to be mostly submerged and still tied to a buoy. Nobody was on board.

This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks.

An ice-covered sailboat was found on Jan. 13 south of Summerland, prompting area residents to ask, “whose boat is this boat?

On Jan. 20, another boat was found leaning on a retaining wall near Manhattan Point.

READ MORE: Whose boat is this boat on Okanagan Lake?

READ MORE: Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP
Next story
Pumphouse project puts North Okanagan taps back on Kal

Just Posted

Redemption: Grizzlies win against Kamloops after last week’s loss

Revelstoke still leads the division

Revelstoke Rotary Club celebrates over 90 years of service

Globally, there are over 1 million Rotary members

UPDATE: Revelstoke City Council gives themselves a raise, councillor resigns in protest

The mayor’s pay is set to go from $30,000 to $60,000 over three years

Highway 1 closed near Golden

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.

Rain for Revelstoke

Temperature hovering around zero for today

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Empty speedboat sinks off Kelowna shore on Okanagan Lake

This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Kelowna General Hospital takes steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

So far, at least six people have died and 275 people have contracted the virus worldwide

Pumphouse project puts North Okanagan taps back on Kal

The capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House to make it flood-resistant is near completion

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

Vehicle fire occurred outside of fire departments’ coverage areas

Neither Summerland nor Peachland detachments attended incident at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park

Most Read