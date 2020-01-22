Empty speedboat sinks off Kelowna shore on Okanagan Lake

Anybody missing a boat?
Marine rescue crews responded to Manhattan Point in Kelowna around 3:15 p.m. today after reports of a speedboat sinking.
The boat seems to be mostly submerged and still tied to a buoy. Nobody was on board.
This is the third report of a boat found in the lake in the past two weeks.
An ice-covered sailboat was found on Jan. 13 south of Summerland, prompting area residents to ask, “whose boat is this boat?”
On Jan. 20, another boat was found leaning on a retaining wall near Manhattan Point.
