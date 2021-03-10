Enderby man dies in crash off Salmon River Road

Vehicle travels off road, through field and flips before coming to a rest at the bottom of an embankment

A 61-year-old Enderby man is dead after his car rolled off Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen Tuesday, March 9.

The lone occupant was found by emergency responders after 5:20 p.m.

Investigators said the vehicle was driving along Salmon River Road before veering off through a field where the vehicle overturned and came to a rest at the bottom of an embankment around the 4000 block of Salmon River Road.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

“The results of this collision certainly are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The investigation is ongoing.

