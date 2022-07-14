Kildonan Boat Launch is closed due to high levels on Shuswap River in Enderby. (Shuswap River Ambassadors)

Enderby river floating discouraged following rescues

Shuswap River too dangerous for inflatables/paddling

Those looking to beat the heat are urged to stay off Shuswap River.

With the warmer weather conditions, the Shuswap River Ambassadors have received multiple calls regarding floating.

“We still do not recommend going on the river on inflatables,” the Ambassadors urge. “This week there have been rescues of floaters by residents living along the river.

The water is currently murky and cold, with a strong current that can cause people to be sucked under logs or caught in log jams more easily. The hazards can also pop vessels or flip them, and it is difficult to swim to shore with the water conditions.

“Please do not let your choices put other people at risk of having to perform rescues,” the Ambassadors said. “Wait for the water levels to decrease before floating.”

Tuey Park/Waterwheel Beach and Kildonan Boat launch are still closed.

READ MORE: Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

READ MORE: Looky-loos ticketed at fatal crash north of Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictOutdoors and RecreationWater

Previous story
In too deep: Rescuers suck distressed B.C. kitten out of abandoned well
Next story
B.C. Truckers fight for transparency and access to information amid truck-bridge strikes

Just Posted

Crews on scene at incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Motorcycle crash just outside of Revelstoke causing significant delays on Hwy 1

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: The cat’s meow

Revelstoke Lacrosse Team at Kamloops, 1902. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1132)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 14

The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
EDITORIAL: Prepare now for future fire seasons