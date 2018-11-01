Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Residents of British Columbia’s Bulkley Valley are greeting winter-like conditions while those in parts of the inner south coast are splashing through a deluge as Environment Canada posts weather warnings for those regions.

Rainfall warnings are issued for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of Metro Vancouver while a snowfall warning is in effect for the Bulkley Valley, including the communities of Burns Lake and Smithers.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected across the Bulkley Valley.

Meteorologists say the snow should switch to rain by later in the day.

The hardest hit areas of Metro Vancouver are expected to be the North Shore, as well as Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, but the storm is due to ease by Thursday.

The Canadian Press

