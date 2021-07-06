A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A helicopter pilot prepares to drop water on a wildfire burning in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada forecasts thunderstorms adding to fire danger in B.C.’s Interior

Conditions are favourable for very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in at least eight regions

Severe thunderstorms are forecast for several areas in British Columbia’s southern Interior, adding to the fire danger in the province.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain in at least eight regions in the province.

A dangerous heat wave adds to the weather woes in several locations, including the Fraser Canyon, where the community of Lytton was wiped out by fire last week after setting record temperature highs.

Air quality is a problem in many of those same areas with wildfire smoke predicted to hang over the same regions for the next few days.

The wildfire service says 199 active wildfires were burning in B.C. as of Monday afternoon, with at least 46 sparked over the past two days.

Evacuation orders are in place for five of those wildfires, including one near Lytton that covered 76 square kilometres but didn’t grow significantly on Sunday or Monday.

—The Canadian Press

