Severe thunderstorm watch issued Okanagan Valley

Strong winds, rain, and lightning may be expected for Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton

Environment Canada is issuing a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire Okanagan Valley.

Rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and possible hail could be expected Tuesday evening.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail this evening and overnight,” stated Environment Canada.

Highway alerts are in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Lightning sparked several blazes in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Monday.

READ MORE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan

Report severe weather by using the hashtag #BCstorm.

