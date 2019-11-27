Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area, warning of an upcoming drop in temperatures. (File photo)

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the West Columbia region, including Revelstoke.

“Strong, gusty northerly winds will accompany the arrival of arctic air today,” the warning said.

Wind gusts up to 70 km/hour are likely, however there is a risk of locally higher wind gusts this afternoon.

The arctic area, combined with strong winds will lead to cold wind chill values today and tonight.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday.

“People working and spending time outside are reminded to dress warmly and in layers, preferably with a wind-resistant outer layer,” said the warning. “Travellers are encouraged to add winter emergency kits to their vehicles which include a blanket, extra clothes and boots.”

 

