Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter Storm Warning in Effect for Revelstoke

Today: Rain ending early this afternoon then cloudy. Snow level near valley bottom. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 2.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High minus 1. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Hazardous winter conditions are expected for Revelstoke

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control work planned between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km (Rogers Pass Summit). Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Expect closures of up to two hours. No detour is available.

Winter driving conditions. Slushy and compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 10 cm

Base depth: 110 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -2C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“A natural avalanche cycle will peak this afternoon as strong winds trigger storm slabs!.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada