Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Avalanche control today east of Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Winter Storm Warning in Effect for Revelstoke

Today: Rain ending early this afternoon then cloudy. Snow level near valley bottom. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 2.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High minus 1. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Hazardous winter conditions are expected for Revelstoke

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control work planned between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km (Rogers Pass Summit). Starting at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Expect closures of up to two hours. No detour is available.

Winter driving conditions. Slushy and compact snow.

West to Sicamous: Limited visibility with fog.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 10 cm

Base depth: 110 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -2C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“A natural avalanche cycle will peak this afternoon as strong winds trigger storm slabs!.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Parks Canada

Previous story
SilverStar excited about future with new owners
Next story
UPDATE: Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today

Just Posted

Environment Canada says hazardous winter driving conditions for Revelstoke

Avalanche control today east of Revelstoke

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

UPDATE: Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. today

Starting at 9 a.m. expect two hour closures east of Revelstoke

Do you know where the snowplows go first in Revelstoke?

The city says Little Italy by Southside Market is one of the hardest neighbourhoods to plow

LETTER: Reflections on democracy and community from former Green party candidate

Abra Brynne ran in the 2019 federal election to be Kootenay-Columbia’s MP

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

GoFundMe was created after Jason Townsend was involved in crash last Saturday

Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 blocked north of Hope due to vehicle incidents and rockfall

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Morning start: Did you know Santa recieved a U.S. pilot’s licence?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Group of Kelowna residents supportive of Costco move

According to a strata council member, 80 per cent of residents are in favour of the relocation

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

Most Read