Plastics are seen being gathered for recycling at a depot in North Vancouver on June, 10, 2019. Environment Canada is releasing scientific evidence today to back up the government’s bid to ban most single-use plastics next year. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last June the government was getting ready to prohibit the production and sale of single-use plastics in Canada, such as drinking straws, takeout containers and plastic cutlery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada to release science review backing need for plastics ban

In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash

Environment Canada is releasing scientific evidence today to back up the government’s bid to ban most single-use plastics next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last June the government was getting ready to prohibit the production and sale of single-use plastics in Canada, such as drinking straws, takeout containers and plastic cutlery.

The first step in the process requires a scientific assessment under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Today, Environment Canada officials will release the results of that work.

A recent audit of Canada’s plastic production and recycling industries done for the department found less than 10 per cent of the plastic products used in Canada are recycled.

In 2016, 3.3 million tonnes of plastic ended up in the trash — 12 times the amount of plastic that was recycled.

A small amount of plastics is burned for energy at five Canadian waste-to-energy plants.

Almost 90 per cent of the plastic recycled in Canada is from packaging.

Canada’s domestic recycling industry is quite small, with fewer than a dozen companies. Most of Canada’s plastics destined for recycling end up overseas, where tracking what happens to them is difficult. Many end up being burned or thrown into trash piles somewhere else.

The audit found it is usually cheaper and easier to produce new plastic and throw it away than it is to recycle, reuse or repair it.

In 2018, when Canada hosted the G7 leaders’ summit, Canada and four other leading economies signed a charter pledging that by 2040 all plastic produced in their countries would be reused, recycled or burned to produce energy. The United States and Japan stayed out.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
JustIN: Okanagan artist teases new tune with mom
Next story
Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

Backlash continues as proposed gravel pit near Revelstoke granted temporary licence

Jake-Jay Construction applied to use Crown Land near the Jordan River as a gravel pit

Heavy snow expected for Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Up to 25 centimetres forecast from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Revelstokian becomes a Russian ballet dancer

‘It feels like a dream’

GALLERY: Okanagan captures killer morning sunrise

A series of photos of today’s beautiful sunrise in the Okanagan

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

New study offers hope for Okanagan residents living with memory loss

Okanagan Clinical Trials will be running the 18-month long trial

Kelowna murderer responsible for installation of cameras that caught him

Justice Allan Betton is anticipated to come back with his decision on sentencing tomorrow morning

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

Gleaners get a hand from Vernon seniors

Creekside residents paired up almost 3,000 socks

RCMP investigate after man stabbed in Shuswap

Salmon Arm officers believe stabbing the result of targeted attack

Vernon man convicted of 2 stabbings awaits sentencing

Samule McIntosh, found guilty by jury in May 2019, will be sentenced Friday

Most Read