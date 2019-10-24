Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible for Chilcotin, Cariboo - south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Fraser Canyon. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Environment Canada: Wind warning issued for southern interior

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected

A low-pressure system is forecasted to bring a cold front across the southern interior creating winds of up to 70 km/h.

In a release issued by Environment Canada, strong southerly winds are expected to develop ahead of a low of five degrees tonight and then shift to west or northwest on Friday. The associated cold front will then sweep across the southern interior reaching Washington State Friday evening.

Read more: Wild wind wreaks havoc

Read more: Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected except gusts to 80 km/h or more are possible for Chilcotin, Cariboo – south including Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Fraser Canyon.

To keep up to date on weather alerts and forecasts you can monitor Environment Canada’s website or keep in the loop on social media by using #BCStorm.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UK police expand probe, say 39 dead in truck all from China
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline could fund $500M a year in clean energy projects: Liberals

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

High 13 degrees

B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Director of Engineering Mike Thomas and Chief Administration Officer Allan Chabot resigned in June

UPDATE: Two more cannabis stores approved by Revelstoke City Council

Council will be discussing at their 3 p.m. meeting on Oct. 22

Arrow Heights residents create petition against proposed development on Hay Rd.

The developer is proposing a 65-unit project with a variety of housing options in Revelstoke

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Letter: Observations from a federal election scrutineer

System of checks and balances assure job done with utmost care

Environment Canada: Wind warning issued for southern interior

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected

Most Read