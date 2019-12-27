Environment conversations in 2019

Here’s a glimpse of what happened in the woods surrounding Revelstoke

From young to old, climate change was on many Revelstokian’s minds this year. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Right on Revelstoke’s doorsteps are national parks, snowy peaks and ancient forests.

People come from across the world to visit our woods and canoe the lakes.

Here are some stories from 2019 on Revelstoke’s natural environment:

January

• Zeb Martin, an auxiliary B.C. Conservation Officer, was primarily hired for monitoring caribou closures in the Revelstoke area and providing education to the public. He worked until March. Revelstoke has been without a conservation officer since 2013.

READ MORE: New auxiliary conservation officer in Revelstoke area – for now

• Three caribou from soon-to-be extinct herds in the southern Selkirk and Purcell mountains, which stretch into the U.S. have been relocated to the pens north of Revelstoke.

February

• The source of contamination was identified as a storm-sanitary cross-connection from kitchen fixtures at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Last year, fecal bacteria was found in Turtle Creek south of Revelstoke. The resort said they have since fixed the problem.

• Dr. John Woods explains the bird is largely understudied in the Revelstoke area.

READ MORE: ‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

March

• Researcher Mirjam Barrueto studies the little-known species in Revelstoke area. “To follow them is incredibly hard, to study them is very challenging and expensive. It takes a lot of determination to do any wolverine studies,” said Barrueto.

READ MORE: VIDEO: The secret lives of wolverines

April

• Hundreds of Revelstokians pack into Community Centre to voice concern over the province’s draft caribou plans.

READ MORE: ‘We’re concerned’: hundreds attend caribou meeting in Revelstoke

• The captured U.S. caribou, along with the caribou calf Grace, were released from pens north of Revelstoke. According to biologist as of last month, the released caribou are doing well.

READ MORE: Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. released back into the wild

May

• Because there is no curb-side compost pick-up, Revelstoke’s Jenna McIntyre starts one.

READ MORE: Resident starts composting program in Revelstoke

June

• Two bear cubs were rescued from the scene of an accident on Highway 23 South near Blanket Creek. The cubs’ mother was struck by a vehicle. The cubs were sent to a wildlife sanctuary.

• Many Revelstoke residents oppose proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River. A decision has yet to be made by the province.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident opposes gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

July

• The Guardian, a British daily newspaper, recently posted an article exploring the thread between caribou and Revelstoke’s economy.

August

• For the first time in roughly 60 years, bull trout are able to cross beneath Highway 1 in Glacier National Park due to work completed by Parks Canada.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Highway 1 improvements restoring fish habitat in Glacier National Park

• The opening of the new campground that was announced in 2016 in Mount Revelstoke National Park was delayed until next year. The delay is partially due to the wet summer and construction issues.

READ MORE: Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

• Due to repeated incidents of dogs off-leash and grizzly bear encounters in Mount Revelstoke National Park, Parks Canada closed parts of the park to dogs.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear and off-leash dog encounters have caused some trails to be closed to dogs in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

On many Fridays this year, youth were protesting in front of city hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

September

• Hundreds of Revelstoke students protest climate change inaction of the steps of city hall. This rally was one of many around the world. Students have met downtown numerous times this summer, trying to spur political change and bring awareness.

READ MORE: ‘We want change’: hundreds of Revelstoke students protest climate change

• A hut and chalet are proposed near the glacier on Mt. Begbie. Roughly 100 people attend the meeting and voice concerns. The North Columbia Environmental Society launch a petition to protect the peak.

READ MORE: ‘You’re going to have a fight on your hands’: development proposed on iconic Mount Begbie

• A new bike trail opened near Mt. Cartier, which caused controversy within the community with nearby residents voicing water concerns and impacts on the local environment.

READ MORE: The war over Sunnyside bike trail

• The city hires a new climate change coordinator, Caitlin Hinton, who will be working to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke’s new climate change coordinator to work collaboratively

October

• The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalize protection of Southern Mountain caribou as endangered. However, none remain in the lower 48 states. The three remaining caribou in the herd are moved to north of Revelstoke, thereby making them locally extinct.

READ MORE: U.S. protects already extinct caribou herd

• The provincial government says no to Terus Construction Ltd’s proposed gravel pit on Westside Road.

READ MORE: Province rejects Revelstoke gravel pit

November

• Valhalla Wilderness Society proposes a new provincial park north of Revelstoke. The 8,408 hectare Rainbow-Jordan Wilderness encompasses significant tracts of ancient inland rain forest.

December

• Bird populations in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park are significantly declining according to Parks Canada at more than 25 per cent annually.

READ MORE: Bird populations significantly declining around Revelstoke says Parks Canada

• A Y2Y-commissioned report for the Columbia River headwaters aims to spark discussion on how to balance the economy and environment. The report said there could be increasing pressure between industry and environment in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Y2Y report warns of growing tension between industry and environment in Revelstoke



Mirjam Barrueto takes wolverine hair snagged on barb wire for DNA analysis. Only three are needed for genetic testing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Valhalla Wilderness Society has proposed a new park on the west side of Revelstoke Lake. (Submitted)

While caribou were in the news a lot this year, little was done to protect the endangered species. (File photo)

The red-breasted nuthatch has the largest decline within the last 10 years in this area. However, Parks Canada noted the bird is increasing in numbers provincially. (Photo by Ashley Hillman)

