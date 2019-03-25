Tewolde Gebremariam, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, poses for a photograph after speaking to The Associated Press at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, March 23, 2019. The chief of Ethiopian Airlines says the warning and training requirements set for the now-grounded 737 Max aircraft may not have been enough following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Ethiopian Airlines CEO says pilots got correct training on Max 8

Company owns simulators necessary for training, CEO says

Ethiopian Airlines’ CEO says the pilots who flew the plane that crashed on March 10 had trained on “all appropriate simulators,” rejecting reports that they had not been properly prepared to handle the new aircraft.

Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement Monday that the airline owns simulators to help pilots train on the Boeing 737 Max, which has software installed that requires new training. The software can pitch the plane’s nose down in some cases to keep it from stalling.

There is speculation that the software could have contributed to the crash, as well as that of another Boeing 737 Max, a Lion Air flight in October.

Gebremariam said: “Contrary to some media reports, our pilots who fly the new model were trained on all appropriate simulators.”

READ MORE: Air Canada grounds its Boeing Max 8s until at least July 1

READ MORE: WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton judge to rule on whether Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired
Next story
Kootenay city councillor starts nationwide climate caucus for municipal politicians

Just Posted

Fog and pooling water on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for March 25

Growls and Hugs for March 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 20

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, March 22, 1899 The paper ran the… Continue reading

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club back from most successful nationals yet

Revelstoke sent sixteen athletes to the eight day Nordic Skiing championships in… Continue reading

Letter to the editor: Waiting to see the highways upgraded

Last week (the Revelstoke Review) reported a slight decrease in accident rates… Continue reading

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon expected from Apple on Monday

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline

Kootenay city councillor starts nationwide climate caucus for municipal politicians

Climate Leadership Caucus has 57 members including seven mayors

Edmonton judge to rule on whether Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Canada’s top court ruled punishment handed Khadr for alleged acts committed in Afghanistan when he was 15 was to be a youth sentence

Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

The Order of British Columbia recipient said she wants to be the people’s voice in Ottawa

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Most Read