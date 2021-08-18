The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)

Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

Bews Creek wildfire estimated at 420 hectares

An evacuation alert is no longer in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge located northeast of Sicamous.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the alert, which remained in place due to the Bews Creek wildfire, was rescinded.

An evacuation order formerly in place for a one-kilometre area that included K3 was downgraded to an alert by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Aug. 11.

As of Aug. 18, the Bews Creek wildfire was estimated to be 420 hectares and classified as out of control.

