Evacuation alert issued for properties in and around town of Oliver

The alert is in effect for more than 100 properties

An evacuation alert was issued Monday evening (July 19) for properties located within and just outside of the town of Oliver due to the Inkaneep Creek wildfire burning nearby.

At 10:30 p.m. on Monday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the Town of Oliver issued the alert for more than 20 properties within the boundaries of the town and for more than 90 located just outside of it.

The evacuation alert is in effect for the following properties:

That same evening, an evacuation order was issued for over 60 properties due to the fire, which is currently located on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land approximately six km north of Osoyoos.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire, which was discovered on Monday, is measured at 700 hectares in size and is suspected to be caused by a person.

