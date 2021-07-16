Evacuation alert issued for properties in Westwold area, east of Kamloops

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 213 properties in the Westwold area east of Kamloops. (TNRD map)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for 213 properties in the area of Westwold, east of Kamloops.

Issued just before 9 p.m. on Friday, July 16, the alert is in response to the out-of-control White Rock Lake fire, estimated at 2,500 hectares. The alert applies to the following addresses:

• 4523 to 5737 Back Rd;

• 6562 to 6580 Becker Rd;

• 4732 to 4754 Buff Frontage Rd;

• 6607 to 6725 Bulman Rd;

• 6539 to 8640 Douglas Lake Rd;

• 3997 to 5791 Hwy 97;

• 6639 Pringle Rd;

• 6572 to 6919 Service Rd;

• 6365 to 6504 Westwold Station Rd; and any other properties within the boundary noted on the map.

The TNRD says issuing the evacuation alert gives affected property owners/residents time to prepare to evacuate their premises or properties should if necessary.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” reads the alert.

