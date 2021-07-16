Evacuation alert still in effect for more than 40 properties due to Brenda Creek wildfire

The fire is still estimated to be at 400 hectares in size

An evacuation alert is still in effect for 43 properties located within the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), as the Brenda Creek wildfire continues to burn.

According to a Friday morning (July 16) update from BC Wildfire Service, the fire — which sparked on Wednesday — is still estimated to be at 400 hectares in size. However, BC Wildfire said that crews reported “less vigorous” fire activity overnight.

There are currently six BC Wildfire personnel responding to the blaze, with the assistance of three helicopters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Thursday evening that residents of Peachland, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation reserves #9 and #10 and portions of the Central Okanagan West electoral area who receive service from BC Hydro should consider steps needed to remain safe in the event of an extended power outage due to the wildfire.

“BC Hydro advises its crews are doing everything possible to ensure continued electrical supply during the wildfire,” said Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

An evacuation order was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Thursday morning for 41 residences, due to the “immediate danger to life safety” that the wildfire poses.

