All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Now that the threat of wildfire has been reduced, evacuation alerts for homes near Summerland have now been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen lifted the alerts on Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for properties north of Summerland and near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have now been rescinded.

The alert covered 365 Callan Rd., 364 Hwy. 97, 432 Hwy. 97, 500 Hwy. 97, 520 Hwy. 97, 526 Hwy. 97, 533 Hwy. 97, 567 Hwy. 97, 608 Hwy. 97, 619 Hwy. 97, 625 Hwy. 97, 651 Hwy. 97, 655 Hwy. 97, 659 Hwy. 97, 660 Hwy. 97, 697 Hwy. 97 and 27 properties on North Beach Road.

The State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area F has also been removed.

Evacuation alerts have also been rescinded for properties north of Faulder in Electoral Area F.

The properties affected are on Fish Lake Road, Marsh Lane, Meadow Valley Road, Osborne Road, Relkey Road and Savanna Road.

A total of 49 properties near Faulder were under evacuation alert.

Related: Evacuation alerts rescinded for residents near Peachland wildfire

Related: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

Crews are continuing to work in the area and if conditions change and there is a potential danger to life, health or safety, a State of Local Emergency, an evacuation alert or an evacuation order may be issued once again.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New scholarships for UBC grad students
Next story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

Just Posted

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has once again garnered the attention of the world… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for July 25

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Most Read