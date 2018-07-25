All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Now that the threat of wildfire has been reduced, evacuation alerts for homes near Summerland have now been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen lifted the alerts on Wednesday afternoon.

Evacuation alerts for properties north of Summerland and near Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have now been rescinded.

The alert covered 365 Callan Rd., 364 Hwy. 97, 432 Hwy. 97, 500 Hwy. 97, 520 Hwy. 97, 526 Hwy. 97, 533 Hwy. 97, 567 Hwy. 97, 608 Hwy. 97, 619 Hwy. 97, 625 Hwy. 97, 651 Hwy. 97, 655 Hwy. 97, 659 Hwy. 97, 660 Hwy. 97, 697 Hwy. 97 and 27 properties on North Beach Road.

The State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area F has also been removed.

Evacuation alerts have also been rescinded for properties north of Faulder in Electoral Area F.

The properties affected are on Fish Lake Road, Marsh Lane, Meadow Valley Road, Osborne Road, Relkey Road and Savanna Road.

A total of 49 properties near Faulder were under evacuation alert.

Related: Evacuation alerts rescinded for residents near Peachland wildfire

Related: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

Crews are continuing to work in the area and if conditions change and there is a potential danger to life, health or safety, a State of Local Emergency, an evacuation alert or an evacuation order may be issued once again.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.