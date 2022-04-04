Evacuation in Lumby due to hazmat situation

A residence and several businesses evacuated on Miller Street

A large quantity of chemicals labelled explosive and hazardous was left at the Lumby Bottle Depot and needed a hazmat team investigate Monday morning. (Deb Fenwick photo)

An area of Lumby has been evacuated due to a hazmat situation.

RCMP has cordoned off the 1800 block of Miller Street, as an investigation into a large quantity of unknown suspected chemicals were left at the bottle depot.

“As a precaution, a nearby residence and several businesses have been evacuated,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The area will remain cordoned off until a hazardous materials team and representatives from the Ministry of Environment arrive to complete their assessment of the situation. We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.”

Emergency crews were called shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, April 4.

