The White Rock Lake fire as seen from Carr's Landing in Lake Country Aug. 11, 7 p.m. (Sheryl Sanjenko photo)

Evacuation order extended to Irish Creek Road in Armstrong

Residents in the area should leave their homes immediately and bring their pets and important items

An evacuation order has been extended to Irish Creek Road in Vernon.

The evacuation order was issued by the Regional District of North Okanagan in response to rapidly changing conditions at the White Rock Lake fire. The order includes all 20 properties on the west side of Irish Creek Road and Beatrice Road.

Residents in the following areas should leave the area immediately:

  • 257, 259 (also known as 59 Beatrice Road), 280, 300, 304, 306, 396, 398, 424, 570, 576, 590, 610, 614, 620, 640, 644, 664, 668, 678 of Irish Creek Road.

The local police department will be expediting the evacuation order. Evacuees will not have access to their houses while the orrder is in place and should bring pets and important items with them.

