Evacuation order issued for Garrison fire, near Princeton

Two large properties near Manning Park put on order, 141 on alert

Garrison fire near East Gate and Princeton as seen from Highway 3. (Princeton Search and Rescue photo)

Two properties were put on evacuation order Saturday night for the Garrison Lake wildfire, burning 33 kilometres from Princeton.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the evacuation order in the Eastgate area, outside of Manning Park.

RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.

The Garrison fire near East Gate and Manning Park – about 33 km from Princeton – has grown from 45 hectares to 450 hectares in 24 hours.

It is now listed by BC Wildfire as a Fire of Note.

Friday July, 23, 141 properties in the area were put on evacuation alert.

