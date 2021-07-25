Garrison fire near East Gate and Princeton as seen from Highway 3. (Princeton Search and Rescue photo)

Garrison fire near East Gate and Princeton as seen from Highway 3. (Princeton Search and Rescue photo)

Evacuation order issued for Garrison fire, near Princeton

Two large properties near Manning Park put on order, 141 on alert

Two properties were put on evacuation order Saturday night for the Garrison Lake wildfire, burning 33 kilometres from Princeton.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the evacuation order in the Eastgate area, outside of Manning Park.

RCMP and Search and Rescue will be expediting this action.

The Garrison fire near East Gate and Manning Park – about 33 km from Princeton – has grown from 45 hectares to 450 hectares in 24 hours.

It is now listed by BC Wildfire as a Fire of Note.

Friday July, 23, 141 properties in the area were put on evacuation alert.

READ MORE: Wildfire mushrooms near East Gate, west of Princeton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District updates fire situation
Next story
Canadian Armed Forces helping Thomas Creek fire

Just Posted

The Thomas Creek fire as seen from Kaleden last week. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Canadian Armed Forces helping Thomas Creek fire

Opening of the Revelstoke Cricket Pavilion, July 21, 1921. Photo by W. Barton. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 17)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 22

The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

Three Valley Lake Fire on July 20. (Photo by Nicole Rodriguez-Garcia)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District monitoring risk of rockfall near Three Valley Lake Chateau