Evacuation order issued for Spences Bridge near Merritt

An evacuation order has been issued for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge. An evacuation alert has been issued for 94 properties east of Spences Bridge along Highway 8 (Spences Bridge-Merritt highway).

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an evacuation order for 169 properties in and around Spences Bridge, as a result of the Lytton Creek wildfire.

A further 94 properties east of Spences Bridge along Highway 8 (Spences Bridge-Merritt highway) are now on evacuation alert.

Residents of the properties under evacuation order must leave immediately. The affected properties include:

• 3577 to 3640 Big Horn Curl;

• 4884 Bridge Rd;

• 4850 to 4857 Chucker Cres;

• 3416 to 3545 Colvin Rd;

• 3701 to 3719 Deer Lane;

• 3557 to 10320 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8;

• 3637 North Frontage Rd;

• 3681 to 3769 North Frontage Rd;

• 3701 to 3814 Riverview Ave;

• 4800 School St;

• 3748 to 3784 South Frontage Rd;

• 7893 Speym Rd;

• 3607 to 3697 Station St;

• 4809 to 4835 Steelhead Pl;

• 3740 to 3787 Thompson View; and

• 2869 to 4480 Trans-Canada Hwy.

Because of the critical shortage of commercial accommodations in Kamloops and throughout the region, evacuees are advised to stay with family and friends if possible.

Anyone who requires Emergency Support Services should report to Chilliwack Senior Secondary School, 46363 Yale Road, Chilliwack between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m (phone number 604-316-4967). Anyone who does not require ESS immediately should register online with the Province at https://ess.gov.bc.ca. Registering ensures that family and friends know where you are and that you are safe.

The properties now on evacuation alert include:

• 2164 to 2500 Cleasby Rd;

• 3141 to 3700 Cummings Rd;

• 3725 to 3816 Davidson Rd;

• 3425 to 3455 D’Easum Rd;

• 4900 to 5240 Dot Ranch Cut-Off Rd;

• 4141 FX Ranch Rd;

• 3605 to 3685 Jack Swartz FSR;

• 5260 to 6020 Manning Creek FSR;

• 2757 to 5265 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8;

• 2728 to 3901 Petit Creek Rd;

• 2857 to 3144 Prospect Creek FSR; and

• 2708 to 2884 Sunshine Valley Rd.

Residents of these properties should be prepared to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, there might be limited notice due to changing conditions.

For further information visit www.bcwildfire.ca and www.tnrd.ca/emergency-services. You can also contact the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre (phone 250-377-7188, toll free 1-866-377-7188).

