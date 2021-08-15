An evacuation order has been issued for electoral area H due to the Garrison Lake fire. (Contributed)

Evacuation order to Electoral Area H due to Garrison Lake fire

Residents are urged to leave the area immediately

An evacuation order has been issued for electoral area H due to the Garrison Lake fire.

The order, issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, was issued due to immediate danger of the fire. Residents in the following areas must leave immediate:

  • 1916 Kennedy Lake Road -District Lot 889, Yale Division of Yale Land District, for Kennedy Lake Resort Folios C/Ref 70789.010 et. al. ( including all owned and leased properties surrounding Kennedy Lake Resort)
  • 1378 Whipsaw Crescent Forest Road -District Lot 1015, Yale Division of Yale Land District, for mobile c/ref 80884.000

All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool even if they do not require referrals such as housing or other services.

“Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible. Take pets with you if you can,” wrote the regional district in a press release.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks off Okanagan Connector near Peachland

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresPenticton

Previous story
Cherry Creek west of Kamloops now on evacuation order due to Tremont Creek wildfire
Next story
Wildfire sparks off Okanagan Connector near Peachland

Just Posted

Guards surrounding most the Shuswap Complex of wildfires, including the Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous (shown here on Aug. 5) are holding, according to B.C. Wildfire Service and the Shuswap Emergency Program. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)
Guards surrounding Shuswap fires holding

Revelstoke. banner. (File photo)
LETTER: ‘Black as night. Black as the charred remains of a wildfire’

Tim van der Krogt definitely not enjoying mountain biking at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Contributed-Oscar Bascones)
Tim Talks: The struggle to summit Mt. Mackenzie, then and now

Bryan Adams performing at Centennial Park in Revelstoke on Aug. 10, 1991. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10356)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12