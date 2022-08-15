Apex Fire Brigade showed this picture of all the protection equipment up at the mountain to explain why there is still an evacuation order. (Apex Fire Brigade)

Apex Fire Brigade showed this picture of all the protection equipment up at the mountain to explain why there is still an evacuation order. (Apex Fire Brigade)

Evacuation orders remain for Apex village due to the Keremeos Creek fire

Apex Mountain Resort residents have been out of their homes since Aug. 1

Evacuation orders for Apex Mountain Resort, a portion of Green Mountain Road, and several homes at the top of Sheep Creek Road are still in force as of Monday, Aug. 15.

Structural protection equipment remains in place at Apex. Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of all areas under evacuation order.

Apex village residents have been on evacuation since Aug. 1, two days after the fire started in the hills above Green Mountain Road.

READ MORE: Apex village ordered to evacuate

An evacuation alert remains in effect for selected properties along Highway 3A from Twin Lakes to Olalla, Marron Valley, Farleigh Lake, and portions of Green Mountain Road.

There are 273 properties on evacuation order in RDOS and 399 on evacuation alert.

The wildfire is listed just below 7,000 hectares with no growth since Aug. 14. Reports are that the blaze was stable over the weekend with cooler temperatures helping.

The evacuation centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School at 120 Green Ave is open Monday, Aug.15.

Reception Centres in Penticton and Keremeos will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 16.

ESS support or information, RDOS ESS: 250-486-1890

Disaster Psychosocial Services Program: 1-888-686-3022.

READ MORE: Keremeos Creek fire stable over the weekend

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Child finds dead buck in yard; Okanagan man fined for not reporting shot and injured deer
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

Just Posted

Valdy performs at the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. Do you know which communitiy hosts this iconic B.C. music festival? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

Bullet Train plays at the Roxy Theatre until Thursday. (Zachary Delaney)
Movie Review: Bullet Train

The orange markers indicate the three new wildfires started south of Revelstoke (Photo - BC Wildfire Services)
Three wildfires start south of Revelstoke

Heather Lodge. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12