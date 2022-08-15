Evacuation orders remain for Apex village due to the Keremeos Creek fire

Apex Mountain Resort residents have been out of their homes since Aug. 1

Apex Fire Brigade showed this picture of all the protection equipment up at the mountain to explain why there is still an evacuation order. (Apex Fire Brigade)

Evacuation orders for Apex Mountain Resort, a portion of Green Mountain Road, and several homes at the top of Sheep Creek Road are still in force as of Monday, Aug. 15.

Structural protection equipment remains in place at Apex. Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of all areas under evacuation order.

Apex village residents have been on evacuation since Aug. 1, two days after the fire started in the hills above Green Mountain Road.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for selected properties along Highway 3A from Twin Lakes to Olalla, Marron Valley, Farleigh Lake, and portions of Green Mountain Road.

There are 273 properties on evacuation order in RDOS and 399 on evacuation alert.

The wildfire is listed just below 7,000 hectares with no growth since Aug. 14. Reports are that the blaze was stable over the weekend with cooler temperatures helping.

The evacuation centre at Princess Margaret Secondary School at 120 Green Ave is open Monday, Aug.15.

Reception Centres in Penticton and Keremeos will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 16.

ESS support or information, RDOS ESS: 250-486-1890

Disaster Psychosocial Services Program: 1-888-686-3022.

