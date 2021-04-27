Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Excess profits tax would reap $8 billion for government, budget watchdog says

Manufacturing, mining, oil and gas raked in an extra $21.5 billion during the 2020 calendar year

The parliamentary budget officer says a hypothetical tax on big corporations’ excess profits would generate $7.9 billion for the federal government.

The estimate Tuesday by budget officer Yves Giroux, in response to a request from the NDP, was calculated by looking at companies whose profits exceeded their 2020 expectations.

The would-be tax rate on those extra earnings — determined based on the firms’ average five-year profit margin — would be 15 per cent, on top of the current 15-per-cent corporate tax on all profits.

New Democrat MP Peter Julian says the concept comes from a measure during the Second World War, when Canada imposed a 100-per-cent tax on profits deemed excessive.

RELATED: Taxes on sugary drinks, alcohol and streaming services go up April 1

RELATED: Canada’s proposed sports betting law could generate taxes, protect consumers

The report shows large companies in manufacturing and mining and oil and gas gleaned the highest profits in absolute terms during the 2020 calendar year, raking in an extra $12.4 billion and $9.1 billion respectively.

Health care and social assistance, construction, and finance and insurance took in a combined $14.9 billion in excess profits.

In total, corporate windfalls amounted to $53 billion more than what was projected for 2020.

“Big businesses have received lots of help. And we’ve seen them take public money and then turn around and pay out shareholders or increase pay to their executives,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who is calling for the “pandemic profiteering tax.”

“But our small community and local businesses have struggled. And that’s where we need to see more supports, to help those small businesses get through.”

The tax would be a temporary measure, and could wind down when vaccination reaches a “certain” threshold, Singh told reporters. It could be used to support small-business owners who have been knocked back repeatedly by lockdown measures and successive waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDP has also proposed a wealth tax on families with net worth of over $20 million, which Giroux estimated last year would apply to some 13,800 Canadian families and generate $5.6 billion in 2020-21.

The Liberal government’s 2021 budget steered clear of major tax hikes, but would introduce a tax on the purchase of luxury cars and personal boats and aircraft as well as a new tax on vacant homes owned by foreigners.

Ottawa also plans to collect a three-per-cent tax on foreign tech platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Airbnb starting in January 2022.

The government has projected $2.7 billion in revenue from the levy over five years, or about $540 million annually.

In his report, Giroux did not try to gauge the possible knock-on effects of an excess profits tax, but suggested that rules would be necessary to prevent any accounting alchemy.

“We do not attempt to quantify the effects of taxpayer behavioural response and we implicitly assume that complementary measures are put in place to prevent eligible firms reducing their tax burden in 2020, for example by applying losses or shifting depreciation and amortization otherwise recorded in other tax years,” he wrote.

Some companies’ surprising profitability throughout the pandemic should not be interpreted as evidence of undue price hikes, he added, noting that economies of scale, lower overhead and other factors can boost net earnings.

— Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two climbers rescued from Pincushion Mountain near Peachland
Next story
‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: #TakeOutRevy sees over $6,000 go to Revelstoke restaurants

Participants posted photos of takeout and got vouchers to use to buy more takeout

Staff at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce gets money to hire more pandemic staff

The agency plans to hire business outreach contractor and pandemic response project support worker

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Occupants escaped safely

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Most Read