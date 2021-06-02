Expect a hot summer Nakusp: Enivornment Canada

Nakusp should expect this hot weather to continue into the summer, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures reached almost 30 degrees in Nakusp at the beginning of June, which is higher than usual.

“We’re getting a taste of summer,” said Lisa Erven, meteorologist.

This May, Nakusp received 51.3 mm of rain. Last year, the village received almost 90 mm. Many parts of the province had an extremely dry May. After seeing its driest March on record this year, Kelowna just experienced its driest May to date as well.

For May, the city only saw 3.5 mm of rain. Typically it would get 40.2 mm.

Erven said the rest of June for Nakusp will be a rollercoaster of warm and cool weather, with temperatures heating up locally by July and August to above normal.

Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott said B.C. could be at a high risk for forest fires this summer. However, he predicts the northern parts of the province could have higher-than-normal levels of precipitation.

Regardless, June is typically the wettest month in this part of Canada, he noted, and if it rains in June it could lower forest fire risks for the summer.

While flowers are blooming in Nakusp, the surrounding peaks are still cloaked in white. In Glacier National Park at the Fidelity weather station (1,905 metres), the snowpack depth was 253 cm on June 1. In 2020, on the same date snow depth was 243 cm and for 2019 it was 150 cm.

With files from The Canadian Press

