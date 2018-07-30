Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Its going to be a hot and smoggy day in the Okanagan, says Environment Canada.

The meteorological agency has issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory that apply to all parts of the region.

The heat warning indicates that daytime high temperatures reaching 35 to 40 C will continue this week, and that’s of some concern.

“A prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures will continue across the southern interior as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored offshore,” reads the alert.

“This period of hot weather will persist through Tuesday followed by gradual cooling on Wednesday except for Boundary and Kootenay Lake regions which will likely see an extra day of heat. Daily high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s for most sectors.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada, in conjunction with Medical Health Officials, have issued this alert due to the persistent high daytime temperatures, warm overnight low temperatures and the extended duration of this warm period. They offer a list of suggestions on staying safe in the hot stretch, such as staying hydrated, shaded and out of parked cars.

While the heat will be an issue, so too could be the smoke.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health,” reads the alert on that. “People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.”

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca.

