Expect a warm summer Revelstoke: Environment Canada

Regardless, alpine snowpack depth is 40% higher than in 2019

Revelstoke should expect this hot weather to continue into the summer, according to Environment Canada. Temperatures reached 29 degrees in Revelstoke today (June 1), which is higher than usual.

“We’re getting a taste of summer,” said Lisa Erven, meteorologist.

While most of the province had a drier May than usual, Revelstoke had a wet month at almost 50 mm of rain. Last year, the city received less than 30 mm.

Erven said the rest of June for Revelstoke will be a rollercoaster of warm and cool weather, with temperatures heating up locally by July and August to above normal.

READ MORE: Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott said B.C. could be at a high risk for forest fires this summer. However, he predicts the northern parts of the province could have higher-than-normal levels of precipitation.

Regardless, June is typically the wettest month in this part of Canada, he noted, and if it rains in June it could lower forest fire risks for the summer.

While tulips are blooming in downtown Revelstoke, the surrounding peaks are still cloaked in white. In Glacier National Park at the Fidelity weather station (1,905 metres), the snowpack depth was 253 cm on June 1. In 2020, on the same date snow depth was 243 cm and for 2019 it was 150 cm.

With files from The Canadian Press

 

Most Read